VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/9/2024

Friday February 9, 2024

12:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township. No injuries were reported.

7:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

8:52 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a stray dog.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Prospect Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

2:15 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Thorn Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of several loose dogs.

2:15 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township for a subject who had fallen.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer.

6:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer for a child exchange.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of a wrong way driver.