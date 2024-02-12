VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/9/2024
Friday February 9, 2024
12:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township. No injuries were reported.
7:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
8:52 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a stray dog.
11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Prospect Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:20 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.
2:15 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Thorn Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of several loose dogs.
2:15 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township for a subject who had fallen.
4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer.
6:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer for a child exchange.
8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of a wrong way driver.
POSTED: 02/12/24 at 11:08 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement