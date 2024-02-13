VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/12/2024

Monday February 12, 2024

12:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township after the communications center received a 911 call from a male subject saying he was drunk walking in the area, couldn’t find his way home and wanted a ride. The subject was located and after further investigation it was found the subject had been driving while intoxicated and abandon his vehicle on John Brown Road. The subject refused all testing. Omar Michael Martin, 26, of Continental was charged with driving while under the influence, a first degree misdemeanor. He will appear in court at a later date.

2:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless driving.

5:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to check a report of a large cloud of smoke.

7:59 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who had fallen.

8:32 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with chest pain.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for first degree misdemeanor theft and possession of criminal tools. Jesse L. Mason, 37, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:03 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a subject feeling like passing out.

11:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in mental distress.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Jennings Township to check the area for a subject walking who may have been in mental distress.

2:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:55 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having cardiac issues.

7:05 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point and Ohio City Fire to an area of Hughes Road in York Township for a report of a field fire.

9:36 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in the City of Delphos for a subject having difficulty breathing.