VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/13/2024

Tuesday February 13, 2024

1026 hrs. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

1115 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township on a report of 3 loose horses in the roadway.

1129 hrs. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township to check the welfare of some dogs.

1556 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren to check an open line 911 call.

1621 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer.

1751 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been having a mental crisis.

1801 hrs. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in Union Township for a who passed out.

1937 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of harassment.

1943 hrs. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to a alarm at a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.