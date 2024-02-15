Business Boot Camp is underway

VW independent staff/submitted information

The much-anticipated Van Wert Area Economic Development’s Business Boot Camp 2024 has started. This immersive journey for aspiring and established entrepreneurs focuses on igniting business growth, knowledge sharing, and fostering community development.

The first of the three-part series – Entrepreneur Workshop was held this past Saturday. The workshop gave attendees insights, resources, and best practices crucial for business success. It featured a diverse panel of local business professionals and community development organizations. Sponsoring community partners are Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, Main Street Van Wert, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, and Van Wert Forward.

Panelists address those in attendance at last Saturday’s Business Boot Camp. Photo submitted

Panelists were:

Cooper Clouse, Speed Pro Machine

Thad Eikenbary, 1st Federal of Van Wert

Stacey Baer, Shultz Huber & Associates

Keri McClure, Keister & Baker

Marie Miller, The Marketing Junkie

Michelle Gunter, Bee Gee Realty

Adam Anspach, Advanced Insurance Group

The panel covered legal considerations, financial strategies, marketing insights, and community resources.

The next series is Business Planning and Coaching Sessions.

Continuing the momentum, the Business Boot Camp will feature free business planning and coaching sessions throughout March and April. Partnering with Northwest State Community College, the sessions will cover essential aspects of business planning, including state and federal requirements, crafting effective business plans, marketing strategies, and financial planning.

Registration for these sessions is available via online registration – https://forms.gle/A2yi1xARmb76h3Q89

Monday, March 18, Session 1: General State and Federal Business Requirements.

Monday, March 25, Session 2: The Business Plan

Monday, April 1, Session 3: Marketing Your Business

Monday, April 8, Session 4: Financing Opportunities and Creating a Financial Plan

Concluding the series in May, the ‘Pitch Your Plan to Win’ segment will allow entrepreneurs to present their innovative ideas to a panel of local judges and potential investors. Winners across industry categories—retail/food and beverage, other services, and skilled trades—will receive up to $5,000 and other incentives to support the launch or expansion of their businesses.

Business Boot Camp 2024 is poised to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners by providing a comprehensive platform for learning, networking, and launching transformative business ideas.