VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/14/2024

Wednesday February 14, 2024

12:12 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with a leg wound.

12:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chippewa Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

1:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

4:00 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City about a possible stolen vehicle.

8:16 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Spencer Drive in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

10:13 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in York Township for a subject with shoulder and leg pain. Deputies also responded due to the subject being combative with the caretaker.

11:28 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire and EMS along with Deputies to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Washington Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:27 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

4:55 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill Fire to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township on a report of a field fire.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist with a unruly juvenile.

6:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Morgan Road in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of an illegally parked vehicle.

7:37 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Lincoln Highway on a report of a dog laying in the roadway.

8:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.