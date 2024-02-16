First Federal announces second location

VW independent staff/submitted information

First Federal of Van Wert has announced the launch of a second location in Van Wert. The branch will be located at 820 N. Washington St. and will provide customers and community with increased convenience and accessibility.

“The Board of Directors are excited to bring an additional location to better serve the community,” Chairperson Pat Jackson said. “It reinforces the commitment to our current customers and the desire to earn new customers.”

First Federal of Van Wert President and CEO Brian Renner said this significant investment, coupled with an evolving marketplace, has positioned First Federal to be the premier community bank in Van Wert County.

First Federal of Van Wert is building a new branch on N. Washington St. Photo submitted

“It’s an exciting opportunity for First Federal and the Van Wert community,” Renner stated. “We dedicated many hours of research, and we listened to our customers. There’s a demand for a locally owned and operated bank to help Van Wert continue to prosper.”

“First Federal is dedicated to our core belief to help the community thrive,” he added. “We’re demonstrating our commitment to Van Wert by building this second location.”

The branch, which will be located on 1.5 acres of land at the site of the former Van Wert Inn, will be a fully functioning banking facility with state-of-the-art equipment.

“As we’ve done with our Fox Road location, the new branch will be designed towards helping our customers with all of their banking needs,” Renner said. “We’ll have modern banking conveniences in addition to the standard banking products and outstanding customer service.”

“We like to think that our actions confirm our commitment to the Van Wert community,” said Thad Eikenbary, Commercial Loan Officer. “To First Federal, commitment means engagement, promise and pledge. Those are exactly the actions we are taking by adding this branch location.”

First Federal was first organized in 1893 and located in downtown Van Wert. In 1997, First Federal moved to its current location at 679 Fox Road. In 2021, the bank renovated the Fox Road building, which included a building addition and modernizing the current facility.

“As we see the needs in the area continue to grow and evolve, we are growing as well,” said Suzie Grimes, Chief Financial Officer. “With an added location, we will be able to give the Van Wert community more access to meeting their financial needs. Our team at First Federal will continue to be dedicated to helping our customers and making them our top priority.”

“There is momentum in the county with new industry investing in Van Wert and the potential for more to come,” Renner said. “The Van Wert Forward downtown project will add to the development. “We believe in Van Wert, and we believe opening a second location shows our commitment to this community.”

Renner also said the remaining acreage at the N. Washington St. site will be available for sale. Construction is tenatively scheduled to begin mid-summer with an anticipated opening in April of 2025.