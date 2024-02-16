VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/15/2024

Thursday February 15, 2024

1:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a report of a subject along the roadway having a mental crisis.

3:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Larry Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

3:22 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in Glenmore for a subject that had fallen.

8:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township on a report of domestic violence.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gordon Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a stop sign that was down.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to contact a resident for Auglaize County.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Bonnewitz Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for an active alarm. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted.

5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist with an unruly juvenile.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless driving.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless driving.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township for a civil dispute.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a juvenile having a mental crisis.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of McConahay Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two dogs that were left.

9:03 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on State Route 709 in Liberty Township for a subject that had fallen.

10:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Klinger Road in Tully Township on a report of a truck driving in the fields.

10:19 hrs. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Larry Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.