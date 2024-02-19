Van Wert Police blotter 2/11-2/17/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, February 11 – conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of Leeson Ave.

Sunday, February 11 – criminal damaging was reported in the 1100 block of E. Ervin Rd.

Monday, February 12 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 200 block of N. Wayne St.

Monday, February 12 – investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, February 12 – stalking was reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, February 13 – received a report of a theft that occurred in the 500 block of Burt St.

Tuesday, February 13 – criminal damaging was reported at Thistlewood Courts.

Tuesday, February 13 – took a report for an assault that occurred in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, February 13 – charged Mindy Pryor with theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, February 13 – arrested April Ann Diltz for theft without consent in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, February 14 – a report was taken after a welfare check was requested in the 500 block of E. Central Ave.

Wednesday, February 14 – investigated a trespassing incident in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, February 14 – issued a parking citation in the 1000 block of George St.

Thursday, February 15 – assisted EMS in the 900 block of Haley St.

Thursday, February 15 – arrested Joshua Woods for trespassing in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, February 15 – arrested Patrice Kinnie in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, February 15 – a report was taken for a city ordinance violation in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, February 16 – arrested Trey L. Plaugher, 19, for domestic violence in the 500 block of E. Central Ave.

Saturday, February 17 – arrested Jeremy Paige, 40, for domestic violence by threat in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, February 17 – arrested Lindsay Nicole Pavlides of Van Wert for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.