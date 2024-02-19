VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/16/2024

Friday February 16, 2024

11:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of George Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

11:48 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Collins Road in Ridge Township for a stray dog.

12:46 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a subject who fell.

2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to the railroad crossing on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a report of the crossing being blocked.

2:58 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Dog Creek Road in Jackson Township for a stray dog.

3:06 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for two stray dogs.

3:40 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was confused.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of subject family was not able to contact.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a slide off at an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township. No injuries were reported.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a slide off at an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. No injuries were reported.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:29 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject with knee pain.

5:38 p.m. – Deputies along with Oho City Fire and EMS, Van Wert EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Mendon Road in York Township. The Van Wert County Coroner responded to the scene. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Everett Junior Thatcher, 88, of Convoy was northbound on Mendon Road, a half mile north of Wren Landeck Road. The vehicle went off the left side of the road before striking a telephone pole. Thatcher was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hague Towing assisted at the scene.

7:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a subject dressed in dark clothing walking the roadway.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a vehicle that slid off the roadway into the median.

9:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash. A gray Ford Fusion driven by Gunnar Thomas Nye of Columbus was westbound on U.S. 30 in the left lane when it hit a patch of ice, causing it to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a guard rail. The car then spun off the left side of the roadway and sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported and the car was driven away from scene.