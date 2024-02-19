VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/17/2024

Saturday February 17, 2024

12:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

4:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a subject driving the wrong direction.

5:31 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS and Deputies to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. A 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Jifei Yu of Dayton was westbound on Wren Landeck Road and was preparing to turn right onto Liberty Union Road, but was driving too fast for the extreme icy conditions of the roadway and lost control and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported but the vehicle had to be towed from the scene by Straightline Towing.

10:39 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

12:34 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Larry Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a subject walking and asking for directions.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of harassment.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to check a subject reported to be in mental distress.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle that slid off the roadway, no injuries were reported.