VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/18/2024

Sunday February 18, 2024

3:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a report of two subjects walking the roadway.

5:53 a.m. – Deputies while on patrol in the Village of Willshire found an open door to a commercial facility.

6:50 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:53 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Colwell Road in Union Township. A 2007 Ford F150 driven by Jared Burger of Ohio City was southbound on Colwell Road and lost control on the icy road, slid off the right side of the roadway and rolled onto the driver side. A passenger, Chase Walters of Convoy, fell onto the driver and suffered a neck injury. He was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Convoy EMS. Burger did not appear to have had any injuries.

10:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of an injured deer.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township on a report of a subject trespassing.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township to check an open line 911 call.

4:36 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject who was ill.

4:43 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:58 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a report of reckless driving.

6:09 p.m. – Dispatched EMS to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township for a subject numbness in his arm and neck.

8:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an open line 911 call.