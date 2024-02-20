VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/19/2024

Monday February 19, 2024

12:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

2:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check a 911 call.

6:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a stranded motorist to Delphos.

8:11 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township on a report of an injured deer in the roadway.

12:16 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

12:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township on a report of a stray dog in the roadway.

12:51 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Mohr Cemetery in Hoaglin Township.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Oak Street in the Village of Wren on a report of a low utility wire.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Parkview Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:18 p.m – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Ohio 118 in LibertyTownship, no injuries were reported.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a juvenile.

9:11 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, and Van Wert EMS responded to a report of motor vehicle crash on State Road in Ridge Township. A Toyota RAV4 driven by MD Morshed was westbound on State Rd. near Ohio 116 and ran the stop sign and struck a Buick Rendezvous driven by Timothy Burnett, who was southbound on Ohio 116. Morshed, Burnett and a passenger in Burnett’s vehicle were transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Middle Point EMS with suspected serious injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

11:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in mental distress.