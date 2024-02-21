VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/20/2024

Tuesday February 20, 2024

5:06 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a subject who was unconscious.

5:53 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Willow Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to assist with a juvenile that was being unruly.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Sheriff’s Office for a stray dog that was brought to the office.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of trespassing.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been having a mental crisis.

11:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Jackson Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.