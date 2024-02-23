VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/22/2024

Thursday February 22, 2024

1:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point.

7:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:40 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

9:07 a.m. – Deputies assisted with an unruly juvenile at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township to check a 911 call.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check a 911 call.

11:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of trash in the roadway.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure To Appear. Skyler M. Imler, 19, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township on a report of an abandoned vehicle.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a panic alarm at a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert.

3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road on a complaint of harassment.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road to check an open line 911 call.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of subjects trespassing.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies check an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a possible motor vehicle crash.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

9:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

10:19 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire and Wren Fire to a location on Decatur Road in the Village of Willshire for an alarm.