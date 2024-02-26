Hurless receives notable designation
Submitted information
Financial Advisor Eric Hurless of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Van Wert has received the Chartered Financial Consultant, or ChFC, designation.
The course of study to earn the ChFC includes the following topics:
- Planning for business and individual retirement needs
- Tax-sensitive investment strategies
- Risk management and insurance
- Estate and gift-tax strategies
- Contemporary applications for financial strategies
In addition to the education and examination components of the certification, Hurless will be required to complete a professional recertification program each year, including an ethics questionnaire.
“At Edward Jones, we do more than just invest assets. We invest in our knowledge so we can have a positive impact on the whole financial picture for our clients,” Hurless said. “I plan to carry what I’ve learned in studying for the ChFP immediately into the work I do helping clients achieve their goals.”
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.9 trillion in client assets under care at the end of December 2023.
