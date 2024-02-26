Hurless receives notable designation

Submitted information

Financial Advisor Eric Hurless of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Van Wert has received the Chartered Financial Consultant, or ChFC, designation.

The course of study to earn the ChFC includes the following topics:

Eric Hurless

Planning for business and individual retirement needs

Tax-sensitive investment strategies

Risk management and insurance

Estate and gift-tax strategies

Contemporary applications for financial strategies

In addition to the education and examination components of the certification, Hurless will be required to complete a professional recertification program each year, including an ethics questionnaire.

“At Edward Jones, we do more than just invest assets. We invest in our knowledge so we can have a positive impact on the whole financial picture for our clients,” Hurless said. “I plan to carry what I’ve learned in studying for the ChFP immediately into the work I do helping clients achieve their goals.”

