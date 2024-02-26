St. David’s Day service this Sunday

Join us at Salem Presbyterian Church 9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 3, for our St. David’s Day service. We will be honoring our Welsh heritage by singing our favorite Welsh hymns and special music with our youth handbell players and Connie O’Neill on the organ.

Immediately following the service, there will be a spaghetti dinner including salad, garlic bread and desserts. Our chefs for the day will be Mark Zielke, Steve Richards, and Kevin Price. The youth of the church will be assisting. There will be a free will offering for the meal which will go towards paying for Sunday school, Bible school supplies, and confirmation class supplies.

Also, please wear something yellow, as this is the favorite color of Wales. Even if you only have yellow socks – wear them! St. David once suggested to the Welsh soldiers that they wear a leek on their helmets, to help distinguish them from the invading Saxon soldiers who wore similar uniforms. So if you don’t want to wear yellow, just pin a leek on your shoulder.

The Salem Presbyterian Church is at 15240 Main St., Venedocia.