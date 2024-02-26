Two grand openings in Ohio City

VW independent staff/submitted information

OHIO CITY — Ohio City is welcoming two new businesses to the Village this Saturday, March 2. The grand opening for Pierce Bookkeeping and Bookstore, 501 W. Jefferson St. will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a grand opening for Danny’s Bar & Grill, 120 S. Main St. at 11 a.m.

Special discounts will be given on certain books at Pierce, and a 50-50 drawing, door prizes and drink specials will be offered at Danny’s, along with a live band from 8-1.