Van Wert Police blotter 2/18-2/25/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, February 18 – a criminal trespassing report was taken in the 400 block of N. Chestnut St.

Sunday, February 18 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of Daniel St.

Monday, February 19 – received a report of menacing by stalking in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, February 19 – arrested Nicholas Tarbet for domestic violence in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Monday, February 19 – a protection order violation was reported in the 200 block of S. Jefferson St.

Monday, February 19 – took a report for a miscellaneous drug offense in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Tuesday, February 20 – a parking citation was issued in the 900 block of Leeson Ave.

Tuesday, February 20 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, February 20 – a debit card was turned in and later returned.

Tuesday, February 20 – arrested Zachary Allen Dominique for theft without consent at 301 Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, February 21 – officers were assigned to the 1100 block of Westwood Drive for a subject who was mentally distraught. The subject was located in the 600 block of Leeson Ave. and was given an assist to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment.

Wednesday, February 21 – telecommunications harassment was reported.

Wednesday, February 21 – a fraud report was taken in the 400 block of S. Vine St. for an individual being scammed.

Thursday, February 22 – arrested Skyler Imler for theft, obstructing official business and an outstanding warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 200 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, February 22 – a possible overdose was reported in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Friday, February 23 – a report was taken for a city ordinance violation in the 1100 block of E. Central Ave. The case is still pending.

Friday, February 23 – an assault was reported in the 10000 block of Ohio 118. No charges were filed.

Friday, February 23 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Saturday, February 24 – took a report for criminal mischief in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Saturday, February 24 – arrested Tanner Thomas on an outstanding warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.

Saturday, February 24 – a welfare check was conducted in the 1100 block of Heritage Court.

Saturday, February 24 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, February 24 – telephone harassment was reported. No charges were filed.

Sunday, February 25 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of N. Race St. No charges were filed.