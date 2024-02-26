VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/23/2024

Friday February 23, 2024

12:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

0805 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of criminal damaging.

9:38 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with flu symptoms.

11:35 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ulms Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was not responding appropriately.

12:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

12:39 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of identity theft.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash. A 2009 Catanna Saam was backing out of the drive at 321 North Walnut St. and didn’t see a southbound street sweeper, causing a collision. No injuries were reported.

2:33 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shaffer Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with stroke symptoms.

2:46 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Skinner Street in the City of Delphos for a stray dog.

5:17 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Cristopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had passed out.

6:48 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Westchester Court in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of German Church Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

9:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle driving around the area.