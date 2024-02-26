VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/24/2024

Saturday February 24, 2024

7:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on National Court in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Snyder Road in Liberty Township.

9:59 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire and EMS to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township for a report of a one vehicle rollover. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire responded to a working barn fire on Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township. Willshire Fire and Wren Fire also responded to the scene.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township. A 2016 Volvo semi driven by Baldwinder Ghotre of Ontario was southbound and was following two vehicles. Both vehicles slowed down at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Ohio 81. His rig right went left of center and began passing both vehicles in front of him at the intersection. A 2012 Honda Civic driven by James Cave of Spencerville began turning east on Ohio 81 as Ghotre was attempting to pass, causing a collision between the two vehicles. The Civic was towed from the scene and Ghotre was issued a citation for driving left of center with insufficient distance to pass. No injuries were reported.

1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Owens Road in Harrison Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sesame Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist a stranded motorist.

7:12 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject with a nosebleed.

9:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:51 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township for a rekindling fire.

9:52 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject with a nosebleed.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township. A 1996 Chevrolet GMT 400 driven by Wendell Hinchcliff, 61, of Grover Hill was westbound on Convoy Rd. near Middle Point Wetzel Rd. and went off the left side of the road, crashing the vehicle into the ditch. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Superior Collision. Hinchcliff was arrested on suspicion of OVI.

11:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Street in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of domestic violence.