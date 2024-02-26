VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/25/2024

Sunday February 25, 2024

1:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Boroff Road in Ridge Township on a report of reckless driving.

2:09 a.m. – Deputies along with Grover Hill Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of an open door at a location on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township.

10:48 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township for an activated medical alarm.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of criminal damaging.

12:32 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

2:31 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for an abandoned vehicle partially in the roadway.

7:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

11:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.