Faulkner officially named CNB CEO

On Tuesday, February 20, the Board of Directors of Citizens National Bank officially named Eric Faulkner as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank. Faulkner has been acting President of the bank since 2019. He replaces Mike Romey in the role of CEO.

Faulkner began his banking career at CNB in 2009 in Columbus, heading up the loan participation program. He’s currently a member of the Banker Advisory Board (BAB) for The Graduate School of Banking (GSB) in Wisconsin. He serves as a member of the CBAO Legislative and Regulatory Committee and also the Education and Training Committee, in addition to being a CBAO Board Director. Additionally, he is a member of the ICBA Bank Innovation and Solutions Committee. He’s actively represented the bank through participation in the OBL and CBAO lobbying efforts at both the state and national levels. In August, 2018 he completed the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, having been voted president of his class, and also received a certificate of executive leadership.

The transition to the CEO title has been a gradual one for Faulkner as he worked closely with the Board over the past five years to help shape the vision for the bank in years to come. Under his leadership, the bank recently surpassed $1 billion in assets, marking a milestone for the bank.

Faulkner received his Bachelor of Science in marketing as well as his Master of Business Administration from Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling, West Virginia. He resides with his wife and two children. With offices in Bluffton, Celina, Defiance, Elida, Findlay, Lima, Springfield, Van Wert and Toledo, CNB has been serving the communities of West Central Ohio since 1920.