Wright to speak at Liberty Baptist Church

Submitted information

Peter Wright will be the guest speaker at the Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third Street, Van Wert, Sunday morning, March 3.

Peter Wright

According to Pastor Jim Burns, Wright will give an informative presentation to adults and teens at 9:30 a.m. during the Sunday School hour in the church’s Fellowship Hall and show a brief video and preach during the 10:45 a.m. morning worship service.

Peter Wright is the director of Recruitment and Alumni Services at Maranatha Baptist University, Watertown, Wisconsin and conducts the university Chorale. He is also a teacher in Maranatha Baptist Bible Institute. He was an assistant pastor in youth and music for 21 years at Faith Baptist Church in Danville Illinois before coming to Maranatha. He currently leads the youth ministry at Fellowship Baptist church in Watertown. He enjoys ministering in music with his family and also enjoys being a pilot, golf, tennis, and snow skiing.

The public is invited and there is no charge for this event. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page.