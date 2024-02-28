VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/27/2024

Tuesday February 27, 2024

6:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fort Recovery Road in the Village of Willshire to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies took a motor vehicle crash report that occurred on private property in the Village of Convoy. No injuries were reported.

2:37 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township to deliver a message to a resident for the Van Wert Police.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a resident on George Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies took a motor vehicle crash report that occurred on private property at a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township. No injuries were reported.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of suspicious activity.

10:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a resident on State Route 81 in Willshire Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.