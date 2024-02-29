VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/28/2024

Wednesday February 28, 2024

1:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burt Street in the City of Van Wert to speak with a resident on a complaint that occurred in the Village of Convoy.

3:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

6:41 a.m. – Deputies and Convoy Fire responded to an area of Industrial Drive in the Village of Convoy on a report of a transformer fire.

7:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a possible dispute.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies and Ohio City EMS responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of a subject not breathing.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township on a complaint of animal cruelty.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Venedocia St. Marys Road in Jennings Township on a report of a missing stop sign.

2:57 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who passed out.

3:20 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject that had fallen.

3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a juvenile on a ATV being reckless.

6:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township on a report of domestic violence.

11:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.