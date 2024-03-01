VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/29/2024
Thursday February 29, 2024
12:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township on a complaint of disorderly conduct.
1:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a disabled vehicle that was left partially in the roadway.
2:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert.
8:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:26 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Jackson Township for a juvenile having a seizure.
11:02 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.
11:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of abandoned property in the roadway.
11:55 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.
2:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:47 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Atwater Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.
4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.
4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavette Road in Union Township to investigate a report of breaking and entering.
11:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township check the welfare of a subject who may have been injured.
