Name change

Counseling Offices of Susan Burchfield and Jules Krizan has announced a name change to Van Wert Counseling Office. Van Wert Counseling Office counselors have over 100 years of combined counseling experience and pride themselves in establishing a safe place where individuals or couples can confidentially go to share the stresses of life, realize their ability, and learn and work well. To schedule an appointment, contact our office at 419-238-1000 or email info@counselingofficevw.com. Pictured are (front row): Susan J Burchfield MS LPCC-S and Jules Krizan MA LPCC-S. Back row: Sarah White M Ed LPC, Britany Inkrott LPCC, and Katlyn Short MSW LISW. Not pictured is Lydia Farley M Ed LPC. Photo submitted