Van Wert Police blotter 2/26-3/3/24

Van Wert Police

Monday, February 26 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 100 block of S. Cherry St. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Monday, February 26 – received a report of telecommunications harassment that was occurring in the 700 block of Susan Drive.

Tuesday, February 27 – a theft was reported in the 1100 block S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, February 27 – took an assault report in the 10000 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, February 28 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, February 28 – a male was arrested on a felony warrant in the 100 block of South Ave.

Wednesday, February 28 – a city ordinance violation was received and a report was taken for the reported violations in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.

Thursday, February 29 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of E. Crawford St., after an incident that occurred earlier in the morning.

Thursday, February 29 – a junk violation report was generated in the 1000 block of Allingham St.

Thursday, February 29 – a junk report was generated in the 100 block of Blaine St.

Thursday, February 29 – arrested Rhonda Kay McClure for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, February 29 – a report was made in reference to criminal damaging in the 500 block of Burt St.

Friday, March 1 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 200 block of N. Washington St. for two broken windows at a location in that block.

Friday, March 1 – police and EMS were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Franklin St.

Friday, March 1 – arrested Erik M. Seekings on an outstanding warrant out of Auglaize County.

Friday, March 1 – officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Kear Rd. for a subject who was mentally distraught.

Friday, March 1 – a report was made in reference to a theft in the 100 block of N. Market St.

Saturday, March 2 – a telephone harassment incident was reported on Bell Ave.

Saturday, March 2 – criminal damaging was reported in the 300 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, March 3 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of S. Vine St.

Sunday, March 3 – a theft was reported in the 100 block of S. Cherry St.