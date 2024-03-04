VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/2/2024

Saturday March 2, 2024

12:24 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded to a report of a residential structure fire on Pollock Road in Tully Township. Wren Fire, Van Wert Fire, Payne Fire, Ohio City Fire, Scott Fire also responded to the scene to assist Convoy. Van Wert County CERT and Paulding Putnam Electric were also on scene.

1:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to speak with a resident on a complaint of an assault that occurred in the county.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a domestic dispute.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Hoaglin Township.

12:59 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing.

1:54 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject with an infection.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pollock Road in Tully Township on a complaint of trespassing.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of an unwanted subject at the residence.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of menacing.

7:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of trespassing.

9:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of an assault.

11:21 p.m. – Deputies along with Willshire Fire and Wren EMS responded to an automated message reporting a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.