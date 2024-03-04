VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/1/2024

Friday March 1, 2024

4:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:25 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

7:12 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having an anxiety attack.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of theft from a location on Wren Landeck Road in York Township.

9:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township on a complaint of menacing.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a suspicious person.

10:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Ohio Indiana State Line in Harrison Township to attempt to contact a resident for the Antwerp Police.

11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy to attempt contact with a resident for the Carroll Township Police.

1:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with severe edema.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of theft.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued out of Allen County Indiana Superior Court for possession of methamphetamine a Class 6A felony. Ashley G. Crozier, 37, of Fort Wayne is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Indiana.

6:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 117 in Jennings Township to check an open line 911 call.

7:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

10:09 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of trespassing.

10:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

10:57 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Adam J. Purdy, 46, of Washington Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jones Hughes Road in York Township on a complaint of reckless driving.