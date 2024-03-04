VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/3/2024

Sunday March 3, 2024

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless driving.

6:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on report burglary and assault. The incident remains under investigation.

10:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property, no injuries were reported.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Wren on a report of menacing. The incident remains under investigation.

12:16 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

12:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to a report of a domestic dispute.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Mentzer Road in Tully Township.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:48 p.m. – Deputies made a citizens assist in the City of Van Wert.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire responded to a residence on Morgan Road in Jennings Township for an odor investigation.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

10:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a child custody complaint.

10:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in mental distress.