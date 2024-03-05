VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/4/2024

Monday March 4, 2024

1:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of suspicious activity.

7:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township on a report of an injured deer.

9:00 a.m. – Deputies served a Warrant issued by Mercer County at a location on Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City. David Alan Elkins, 57, of rural Rockford was arrested on several felony charges including aggravated burglary and rape. He was transported to the Mercer County Line and turned over to the Mercer County Sheriff.

9:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township on a complaint of a vehicle abandon in a field.

12:30 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Convoy EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Line Road in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township, no injuries were reported.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Emerson Road in Pleasant Township to assist the Municipal Court Probation Office.

4:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a disabled motor vehicle.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a resident.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township on a report of suspicious activity.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.