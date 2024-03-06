VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/5/2024

Tuesday March 5, 2024

4:39 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

6:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township on a report of an injured deer.

9:24 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

10:29 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Paulding County for Aggravated Menacing. Deonna A. Carroll, 43, of Pleasant Township was taken into custody and turned over to the Paulding County Sheriff.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of domestic violence.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies took a report from the Van Wert County Auditors Office on a complaint of a subject passing a bad check.

3:20 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township to deliver a message to a resident.

8:18 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Reidenbaugh Road in Harrison Township for a medical alarm.