VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/6/2024

Wednesday March 6, 2024

6:33 a.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire and Ohio City Fire to a location on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a transformer fire.

7:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of harassment.

7:06 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

8:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

4:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:59 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of fraud.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.

5:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:37 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for two subjects who were not feeling well.

7:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.