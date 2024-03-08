VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/7/2024

Thursday March 7, 2024

6:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township on a report of domestic violence.

9:22 a.m. – Dog warden responded to a residence on Emerson Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

9:40 a.m. – Deputies along with Spencerville Fire responded to an area of Haver Road in Jennings Township on a report of smoke coming from a barn.

10:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jessica Lee Thompson, 38, of Pleasant Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a juvenile.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident on a complaint of telecommunications fraud.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Nicholas Tarbet, 29, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both second degree felony charges. Kyle Wayne Grieshaber of Pleasant Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check an open line 911 call.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.