VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/10/2024

Sunday March 10, 2024

3:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Venedocia Eastern Road in Jennings Township on a report of a subject walking in the roadway.

11:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sheets Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of an assault that occurred at a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township.

1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township on a report of a utility pole down in the roadway. The pole appeared to have been struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.