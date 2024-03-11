VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/8/2024

Friday March 8, 2024

7:43 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Vincent L. Smith, 64, of Fort Wayne is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of trespassing.

9:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Liberty Township to check on a subject who may have been in mental distress.

1:10 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest and neck pain.

1:44 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was lethargic.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Wren on a complaint of traffic not following road construction detour.

9:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a suspicious person.

10:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check a reported open door.