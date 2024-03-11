VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/9/2024

Saturday March 9, 2024

8:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

10:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2024 Kawasaki driven by Elijah Kill of Middle Point was westbound on Lincoln Highway and tried to negotiate a curve. Kill was unable to negotiate the curve and went left of the solid yellow center line, causing the motorcycle to fall onto its side. Kill was ejected and suffered minor injuries from sliding but was not transported for treatment.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Piqua Road in Willshire Township for an unwanted subject at the residence.

8:01 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with back pain.

8:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of automatic gun fire in the area.

10:27 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a subject having shortness of breath.