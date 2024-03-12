Copies of clock painting still available

VW independent staff/submitted information

For the year 2023-2024 it is Main Street Van Wert’s mission to raise enough funds to restore the National Bank Clock at the corner of Washington and Main. This historical clock has made its home on Main Street for over 100 years. Once the campaign for funding began, local artist Eva Yarger stepped in.

Yarger has loved art and painting all of her life. In preparation for retirement, she has gone back to doing what she loves. She has worked downtown for 30 years and walked by the clock every day. She hated to see that it was deteriorating, and took action on how to help the restoration.

Copies of this clock painting are available through Main Street Van Wert.

“When I heard that there was an effort being made to restore the National Bank Clock, I remembered the sketch and hoped that enough people would like a copy of it to donate to the cause,” she stated. “Therefore, I had the prints made and donated the original to Main Street Van Wert.”

A limited number of Yarger’s National Bank Clock painting are available for purchase. The cost is $100 and more information is available here, or you place a bid on the original, framed, painting at the Main Street Office at 136 E. Main St. Anyone wishing to make a financial contribution, can donate via this link.

More information about clock restoration efforts can be found here.