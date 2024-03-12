Van Wert Police blotter 3/3-3/11/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, March 3 – an incident of telephone harassment was reported. No charges were filed.

Sunday, March 3 – a traffic stop led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle in the 6700 block of U.S. 127.

Monday, March 4 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Westwood Drive.

Monday, March 4 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 200 block of S. Fulton St.

Monday, March 4 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Monday, March 4 – forgery was reported in the 700 block of Fox Rd. The matter is being reviewed for potential criminal charges.

Monday, March 4 – criminal damaging was reported in the 100 block of S. Chestnut St.

Tuesday, March 5 – received a report of domestic violence in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, March 5 – a hit-skip incident occurred in the 700 block of State St.

Tuesday, March 5 – a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Webster and Glenn.

Wednesday, March 6 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, March 6 – arrested Zachary Austin Smith for domestic violence in the 100 block of N. Harrison St.

Wednesday, March 6 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 700 block of Forest Ave., after the police department received a complaint about the property.

Wednesday, March 6 – officers were assigned to the 1000 block of Oak Lane in reference to a domestic dispute. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Thursday, March 7 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of Keplar St.

Thursday, March 7 – took a report of telephone harassment. No charges were filed.

Thursday, March 7 – arrested Gary Caywood for domestic violence in the 1100 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, March 7 – a report was made about a dog being struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Friday, March 8 – arrested Kevin Mureil Martz Jr., 36, of Van Wert for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 900 block of E. Main St.

Friday, March 8 – arrested Alisa D. Bowman, 35, of Scott, for physical control of a vehicle while in the Danfoss parking lot.

Friday, March 8 – handled an overdose in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, March 9 – a parking ticket was issued in the 700 block of E. Central Ave.

Saturday, March 9 – a traffic stop was conducted on S. Washington St. near Maple St. During the stop, several narcotics were located.

Sunday, March 10 – took a theft report in the 500 block of E. Main St. for a theft that occurred in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, March 11 – telephone harassment was reported. No charges were filed.