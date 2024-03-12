VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/11/2024

Monday March 11, 2024

4:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

6:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

7:26 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject that had fallen.

8:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:52 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Haven Street in the Village of Scott for a subject who had fallen.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the area for a subject for the Van Wert City Police.

10:37 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

11:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire attempting to locate a resident for Adams County. Indiana.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Guilford Road in York Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

4:43 p.m.- Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Tralisa Lane, 31, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

8:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Canal Street in the City of Delphos to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Union Township to check an open line 911 call.

8:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.