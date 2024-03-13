VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/12/2024

Tuesday March 12, 2024

10:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in York Township to check on a resident who may have been in mental distress.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hartsock Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of theft.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of burglary and theft.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:44 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had passed out.

5:36 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township on a report of a ditch fire.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bowers Road in Union Township on a report of a subject trespassing.

7:36 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a report of smoke coming from a residence on South Street in the Village of Middle Point.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township on a report of an abandoned vehicle in a private drive.

11:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township on a report of gunshots in the area.