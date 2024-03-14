Good Friday Service set for March 29

Submitted information

A local tradition for over 70 years – the Van Wert Area Community-Wide Good Friday Service – will continue this Good Friday, March 29, at Promise Church, 1017 S. Shannon St. in Van Wert.

This community collaboration includes nine pastors representing 10 congregations. Area pastors will be participating in the service with scripture readings, prayers, hymns and the message, “It’s Friday, But Sunday Is Comin’” delivered by Pastor Bill Watson from Van Wert’s Pentecostal Way Church. Pastor Gary Ginter of Ohio City United Methodist Church will be offering a one-man monologue titled, “The Centurion’s Song,” along with singing “The Hammer,” by Ray Boltz.

Annette Hoverman will be at the piano for the prelude and then she will be joining Paul Hoverman, flugelhorn, and Pastor Christian Taylor of the United Methodist Church of Van Wert, vocalist with a beautiful arrangement of “Jesus Paid It All.” The vocal ensemble, “In Spiritu”, will be performing the much loved old hymns, “Near the Cross” and “O Sacred Head, Now Wounded,” and the Children’s Puppet Ministry from Promise Church will be sharing the Word with all of the young people in the congregation.