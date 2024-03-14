VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/13/2024

Wednesday March 13, 2024

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to residential alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

1:08 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

2:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles near Liberty Union Road. No injuries were reported.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of asuspicious person in the area.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Alspach Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of property damage.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a suspicious person at the property.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Larry Wayne Wilson, 54, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Liberty Township for a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sherman Street in the Village of Scott on a complaint of juveniles being disorderly.