VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/14/2024

Thursday March 14, 2024

12:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

12:59 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

6:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Overholt Road to check the welfare of a resident who may have been in mental distress.

7:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of a vehicle that missed a turn and drove into the ditch. There was no vehicle damage and no injuries reported.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Street in the Village of Wren to check the report of storm damage with debris stuck in utility lines.

2:52 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from German Church Road in Harrison Township on a fraud complaint.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Glenmore Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a subject they wanted removed from the property.

3:14 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township about a civil issue.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of yard damage caused by a vehicle.

3:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Cristopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township on a report of utility wires being down.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

9:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of a juvenile being unruly and had left the residence.