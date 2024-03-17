Easter at Convoy Methodist Church

Submitted information

CONVOY — Everyone is invited to a Holy Week services at the Convoy Methodist Church.

Palm Sunday, March 24: the children and youth will parade in the sanctuary waving palm branches and the choir will be singing The Palms & The King is Coming.

Good Friday, March 29: at 12 p.m. a community worship service will be held at St. Paul’s Church with Pastor Bud Walls bringing the message. The Convoy Methodist Church worship service will be at 7 p.m. that night.

Easter/Resurrection Day, March 31: Easter celebration of the risen Jesus Christ will begin with a sunrise worship service at 7 a.m. Breakfast will follow in the fellowship hall, then Sunday School for all ages at 8:30 a.m. The Easter worship service will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary with the adult choir singing Crown Him Medley.

The Convoy Methodist Church is located at the corner of North Main St. and Sycamore St.