Van Wert Police blotter 3/10-3/16/24

Sunday, March 10 – a bag of suspected methamphetamine was found in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, March 10 – arrested Faith Ann Coleman for theft without consent at 301 Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, March 11 – a distraught male was reported to the police department.

Monday, March 11 – recovered an abandoned bicycle from the 600 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, March 11 – charged Victoria Redmon with theft, a first degree misdemeanor, stemming from a shoplifting incident in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, March 11 – took a report for criminal damaging in the 800 block of State St.

Tuesday, March 12 – a theft was reported in the 500 block of Sibley St.

Tuesday, March 12 – took a report of criminal damaging at Franklin Park.

Tuesday, March 12 – a private property crash was reported at Statewide Ford.

Wednesday, March 13 – responded to Chief Supermarket after a counterfeit bill was passed there.

Wednesday, March 13 – a trespassing report was taken in the 500 block of George St. after receiving a call for an individual on an abandoned property.

Wednesday, March 13 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, March 13 – arrested Jesse James Stemen for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Wednesday, March 13 – a theft was reported in the 100 block of Fox Rd.

Wednesday, March 13 – a resident in the 300 block of S. Vine St. was charged with Van Wert city ordinance 90.02 due to allowing her animal to run at-large.

Wednesday, March 13 – called to the 13000 block of Lincoln Highway for a suspicious person.

Thursday, March 14 – a dispute was reported in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, March 14 – officers were dispatched to the Marsh Foundation for an unruly juvenile.

Friday, March 15 – a welfare check was done in the 1100 block of Pratt St.

Friday, March 15 – a city ordinance report was taken in the 300 block of S. Race St.

Friday, March 15 – took a report for child endangering in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Saturday, March 16 – conducted a traffic stop on Woodland Ave. near S. Wall St.