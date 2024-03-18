VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/15/2024

Friday March 15, 2024

7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy to investigate a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:57 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

12:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:08 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Raymond Street in the City of Van Wert on a report of a loose dog.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire & EMS responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township after receiving an automatic notification from a cellular device of a motor vehicle crash. No incident was located.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township on a report of a juvenile not returning home after school. The juvenile was later located.