VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/16/2024

Saturday March 16, 2024

1:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a domestic dispute.

8:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Third Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of a loose dog.

10:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Alspach Road in Washington Township on a complaint of possible drugs being located at a vacant residence.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Krick Road in Tully Township to assist a disabled motorist. During the assist it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle had an active warrant issued by Common Pleas Court of Greene County, with charges of a retaliation, a third degree felony, and grand theft auto and receiving stolen property, both fourth degree felonies. Isaiah De’Leon Youngblood, 26, of Dayton was

transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:04 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert.

1:21 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.

1:25 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was lethargic.

1:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to check the report of several subjects walking along the roadway.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Perry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township on a report of wires down in the roadway.

8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a reckless bicyclist.