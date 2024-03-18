VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/16/2024
Saturday March 16, 2024
1:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a domestic dispute.
8:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Third Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of a loose dog.
10:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Alspach Road in Washington Township on a complaint of possible drugs being located at a vacant residence.
10:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.
12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Krick Road in Tully Township to assist a disabled motorist. During the assist it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle had an active warrant issued by Common Pleas Court of Greene County, with charges of a retaliation, a third degree felony, and grand theft auto and receiving stolen property, both fourth degree felonies. Isaiah De’Leon Youngblood, 26, of Dayton was
transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
1:04 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert.
1:21 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.
1:25 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was lethargic.
1:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to check the report of several subjects walking along the roadway.
7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Perry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township on a report of wires down in the roadway.
8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a reckless bicyclist.
