VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/17/2024

Sunday March 17, 2024

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Jackson Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Knittle Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township on a complaint of trespassing.

6:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Garfield Street in the Village of Scott to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in mental distress.

9:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Linn Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of suspicious activity.

10:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in mental distress.